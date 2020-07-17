Sections
Palghar tutor booked for taking classes despite restrictions

A 44-year-old tutor, Jaimala Bhalchandra Bhoir, has been booked by Palghar police on Wednesday for allegedly taking classes of 20 children in her bungalow in violation of lockdown...

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:14 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 44-year-old tutor, Jaimala Bhalchandra Bhoir, has been booked by Palghar police on Wednesday for allegedly taking classes of 20 children in her bungalow in violation of lockdown norms and the ban order by Palghar district collector restricting gathering of more than four people.

Senior inspector DS Patil of Palghar police said, “Bhoir who runs a tutorial had called 20 students for home tuitions despite the ban. We got a tip-off and raided the centre. We have booked Bhoir under sections 188 (disobedience), 269(spread of infection) of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act, 2005.”

“We have not arrested her yet but have issued a notice asking her to be present before the Palghar court after a charge sheet is filed,” said Patil adding that this is the first such case where a private tutorial owner has been booked for taking classes in violation of lockdown norms.

Schools and colleges in the district have been shut since March 23 after the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in view of Covid-19 pandemic.



