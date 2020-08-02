Sections
Home / Cities / Palghar villagers climb trees in search of mobile network

Palghar villagers climb trees in search of mobile network

The village gram panchayats have written to all service providers regarding the network issues, but so far none of the companies has responded, say locals

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 00:39 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The villagers are forced to climb on top of the trees in search of mobile network to make calls. (HT Photo)

Residents of Ujjaini, Akhada, Mangrol, Ogdha, Panchghar and other hamlets in Wada taluka of Palghar district are coping with a communication nightmare. The villagers are forced to climb on top of the trees in search of mobile network to talk to their near and dear ones.

“The students of Class 10 and 12 also had to climb trees to check their results online,” said Ramesh Patil, a resident of Wada.

The village gram panchayats have written to all service providers regarding the network issues, but so far none of the companies has responded, said Vasant Bhoir, another resident.

“The villagers are compelled to climb tall trees. There is a risk of falling, losing life or inviting fractures, especially during the monsoon. But there is no other way,” said Patil.



The villagers, however, choose only those trees that have strong branches and are tall so that there is less risk, he added.

Pravin Kuwara, a resident of Akhada village, said that while the young can climb trees, senior citizens in the village are helpless.

“Youngsters risk their lives and climb the trees to talk over phones, but for senior citizens these phones are merely used as a torch to traverse through the forest,” he said.

Another resident who travels 6 kms everyday to access network said, “We are being cheated by the big mobile service providers. They are ignoring the rural areas and are not installing towers here. Everyday is a struggle for us.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Facebook shuts pro-Bolsonaro accounts following SC’s order
Aug 03, 2020 01:56 IST
Thousands flee California fires; storm Isaias lashes Florida coast
Aug 03, 2020 01:52 IST
Renomination of Trump to be held in private: GOP
Aug 03, 2020 01:47 IST
Cases top 18 million, curfew starts in Melbourne
Aug 03, 2020 01:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.