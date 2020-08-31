Pall of gloom at fallen soldier’s native village at Khadoor Sahib

A pall of gloom descended on the native village of Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh of Sikh Light Infantry regiment, who was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC), soon after the news about his death reached on Sunday afternoon.

Rajwinder (40), who hailed from Goindwal Sahib in Khadoor Sahib sub-division and died in the Nowshehra sector of Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajauri district on Sunday morning, wanted to make his son an army officer.

He was the sole breadwinner of the family. Rajwinder is survived by his mother Balwinder Kaur (70), wife Manpreet Kaur (38), daughters Pawanpdeep Kaur (14) and Akshjot Kaur (10), and son Jobanjit Singh (16).

His father Jagir Singh, who died around 2 years ago, was a retired army jawan. His younger brother Sukhwinder Singh, who was also serving in the Indian army, died in a road accident in 2009.

Balwinder Kaur said, “Rajwinder had come on leave in January. He talked to his wife on phone for last time on Saturday evening. He was enthusiastic since his childhood to join Indian Army. My husband and younger son also served in the army. I am proud to have a husband and a son who laid down their lives for the nation.”

Rajwinder was critically injured unprovoked firing on the LOC and he later succumbed to his injuries. His mortal remains will reach the village on Monday.

CM ANNOUNCES ₹50 LAKH,

JOB FOR FAMILY MEMBER

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh along with a government job to a family member of Rajwinder Singh.

Paying homage to the soldier, the CM said the nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty