Pan-India pre-monsoon season 2020 recorded 27.58 degrees Celsius, the coolest since 1997

Pune: The pan-India average temperature during the pre-monsoon season for 2020 was 27.58 degrees Celsius, an analysis of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, data, revealed on Monday.

The analysis was undertaken by Vineet Kumar, a research fellow at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune.

A tweet from Kumar read: “All India average temperature during the pre-monsoon season of the year 2020 was 27.58 C, making it the coolest pre-monsoon season after 1997”.

Kumar’s main area of research is cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. His study is based on the weather conditions released by IMD.

According to IMD, the pre-monsoon period is between March 1 and May 31, monsoon (June 1 to September 30), post-monsoon (October 1 to December 31), and winter (January 1 to February 28/9).

Anupam Kashyapi, director, IMD, commenting on the pre-monsoon drop in temperature, said, “Cyclonic storms were more in the March to May period, with frequent Western disturbances which lowered the average temperature over north and central India. Severe cyclonic storms too were partially seen over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, reducing the average temperature.”

The IMD report also states that rainfall was almost double the normal in central India and north India.

Central India recorded 76.5mm of rain that is 204% of its normal rainfall. This is the highest rainfall since 2001 for central India.

Similarly, in north India, rainfall was significantly above normal. Northwest India recorded 149.4 mm, or 131% of its normal rainfall.

The report also stated that rainfall received in the country as a whole is 158.5 mm.

IMD forecasts light to moderate rains in next 48 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of heavy rains for two consecutive days threw the city’s life out of gear with incidents of waterlogging and traffic jams on Sunday and Monday. According to IMD, the city recorded an average 32.6 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours at 5.50 pm on Monday.

The department has forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunder activity, including lightning, during the next 48 hours. IMD weather section head Anupam Kashyapi said, “As monsoon takes it exit, isolated heavy rain is expected over most parts of Maharashtra, except Vidarbha, during the next three days and rainfall will intensify on October 20.”

Heavy rainfall was recorded at Panhala (437mm), Indapur (246mm), Baramati (235mm), Mahabaleshwar (204mm), Pandharpur (282mm) and Paithan (80mm) last week. The exit of South West Monsoon season has been stalled due to consecutive weather conditions existing over central area of India during past ten days.

Extreme weather conditions that contributes to dip in temperature (specific cases)

Jammu and Kashmir (Flood and heavy rains, snowfall and gale) — April, May

Rajasthan (dust storm) — May

Madhya Pradesh (lightning and thunderstorm) — March, April

Maharashtra (Thunderstorm) — March

Assam (Flood and heavy rains) — May

Bihar (Thunderstorm) — May

West Bengal (Floods and heavy rains) — March, May

Orissa (Heavy rains ) — May