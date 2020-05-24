Panchkula administration allows opening of parks, salons, banquet halls with conditions

The official order issued by the Panchkula administration stated that salons and barber shops shall observe all safety precautions, and disinfect and sanitise after each service. The staff has to wear face masks, head covers and aprons at all times compulsorily. The salons have been asked to adopt an appointment or token system to stagger client’s entry beyond capacity. (AFP)

The district administration on Saturday allowed opening of parks located within residential areas, salons, barber shops and marriage halls albeit with conditions.

An official order issued by the deputy commissioner (DC) stated that parks situated within sectors, residential localities, colonies and housing societies could open for certain activities like walking, jogging and running on tracks.

DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said using open gyms, yoga or any other activity was not allowed. Parks will be open between 7-10am and 3.30-6.50pm. The entry of persons above 65 years of age, persons with critical illnesses, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 was not allowed, the official order read.

The DC said that as per the national directives for Covid-19 management, wearing of face cover was compulsory. Spitting in the park is punishable with a fine, he added. Social distancing norms and other health protocols are to be followed.

Panchkula municipal corporation commissioner and estate officer of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) have been appointed to ensure compliance of the orders in their jurisdictions. Any violation of the instructions/orders is liable to criminal prosecution under the Disaster Management Act.

SANITISATION OF SALONS, BARBER SHOPS A MUST

The administration also granted permission for operation of barber shops, salons and beauty parlours on all seven days between 9am and 6.30pm with certain conditions. The official order stated that such shops shall observe all safety precautions, and disinfect and sanitise after each service. The staff has to wear face masks, head covers and aprons at all times compulsorily. The salons have been asked to adopt an appointment or token system to stagger client’s entry beyond capacity.

NO MORE THAN 50 PEOPLE IN MARRIAGE FUNCTIONS

In another order, DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja allowed opening of marriage/banquet halls with a maximum number of 50 guests at any time. However, the halls have to obtain prior permission for organising marriage functions from the DC or other authorised official. Certain guidelines including thermal scanning, sanitisation and masks have been made mandatory. As per the advisory, every marriage function shall be conducted in a suitable public place with good natural ventilation and no central air-conditioning is to be used. Consumption of liquor, tobacco etc is prohibited.

Salons may open in Chandigarh before May 30

The UT administration may soon allow barber shops, salons and beauty parlours to open by the end of next week under strict safety precautions. The decision is currently being deliberated upon by the health department as well senior administrative officers.

Mohali has already allowed the opening of salons and Haryana gave the nod on Saturday, paving the way for opening of grooming shops in Panchkula in the next one or two days.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said the standard operating procedures for opening of salons and barber shops were being examined. “A rough draft has already been shared with the health department for examination and suggestions. The decision to open them is expected by next week before May 30,” he said.

ONLINE APPOINTMENT, TOKEN SYSTEM ON CARDS

Sources said that UT was examining the feasibility of implementing an online appointment or token system to stagger the footfall. The seating arrangements will ensure social distancing. Other important safeguards like disposal tower or paper sheet per client, compulsory wearing of masks, handling of waste will be other restrictions. There will be a provision to ban the entry of persons with flu-like symptoms.

Parida said UT was also studying the SOPs adopted by Haryana and Punjab. SOPs of Kerala and other states were also being studied.

The administration’s extra cautious stance may be attributed to the fact that the city’s first Covid patient infected a salon worker after returning from the UK in March. An official said that UT was aware of the threat in opening such outlets, but SOPs were well established and people were aware of the importance of social distancing and other hygiene parameters.