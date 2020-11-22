Panchkula civil surgeon, in-charge of contact tracing test positive for Covid-19

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur and contact tracing in-charge Dr Mankirat are among 62 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Saturday.

In the past three days, three senior officers of the UT administration — Chandigarh Housing Board chief executive officer Yashpal Garg and chief engineer Rajiv Singla besides tourism director RK Popli — and Mohali senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh have also contracted the virus.

“Dr Mankirat and I are mildly symptomatic and are in home isolation. We will continue to fight Covid from our homes for the next few days,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur.

Dr Rajiv Narwal, nodal officer, Covid-19, said: “We have sanitised the entire office of civil surgeon, her vehicles and home. Also, a list is being prepared of all people the two doctors came in contact with. On Monday, sampling of all contacts will be done.”

Dr Narwal said that from Monday onwards, the health department will start sampling people in all government offices. “There are over 75 government offices in Panchkula district, and we will cover five offices a day,” he said.

As many as 165 health workers have tested positive in Panchkula to date. Out of 8,270 cases reported so far, 505 are still active. While, 7,644 (92.4%) patients have been cured, 121 have succumbed to the virus.

3 deaths each in Chandigarh, Mohali

While Panchkula reported no casualty, Chandigarh and Mohali reported three deaths each due to the virus on Saturday.

Those who died in Chandigarh have been identified as two women, aged 45 and 79, from Sectors 29 and 34, respectively, and a 61-year-old man from Maloya. The toll has reached 258.

Meanwhile, 119 people tested positive in the UT, taking the total to 16,591, of which 1,135 cases are active.

As many as 15,198 (91.6%) patients have been cured, including 102 discharged on Saturday.

In Mohali district, 117 people tested positive, including 67 in Mohali city and 33 in Kharar.

Of 14,300 cases so far, 1,265 remain active. While 12,769 (89.3%) patients have recovered, 266 have died in the district.