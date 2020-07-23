Panchkula claims ‘zero’ Covid death

Twenty days after declaring a Covid death, Panchkula administration on Wednesday said that it was a “non-Covid death.”

The woman, 76, a kidney patient, had died at a private hospital on July 2. In Wednesday’s bulletin, the authorities claimed ‘zero’ Covid-19 deaths. The reason given was that “the 76 year-old female died due to chronic renal disease (Stage 5) and had been declared Covid-19 negative before death.”

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said: “The woman was tested positive by a private laboratory, where she was undergoing dialysis. She was tested again and her report came out negative, however, we were waiting for the death audit report, to officially declare her a non-Covid death.”

Three new cases, P’kula count to 348

Meanwhile, three new cases were reported in the district on Wednesday, taking the count to 348 in the district. No new infections among paramilitary men were reported. Of three fresh cases, two were from Barwala while one is from Raipur Rani. On Tuesday evening, 18 cases were also reported positive from “Panchkula urban.” The authorities have not shared further details of the cases. Out of the total 348 positive cases, 202 are active and 146 have been cured. The reports of 85 persons are awaited.

Paramilitary asked to screen high-screen population

During a meeting, Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja asked the paramilitary forced to identify high-risk population, such as pregnant woman and those suffering from chronic diseases, and screen them.

“We have suggested to them that they should conduct medical screening of the population. Basically there are 300-400 families in ITBP and CRPF. Apart from this, we have asked them to strengthen their medical dispensary with extra para-medical staff. And that they should set up their own Covid care centre, which will be supervised by us.” Over 60 personnel from ITBP and CRPF have been tested positive for the virus so far, which has become of a cause of worry for the authorities. Civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said: “Trainings have been conducted at ITBP and tomorrow, it will be done at CRPF. It’s about the surveillance part, how to conduct house to house survey and basically it’s a training for how to prevent from the virus.”

When asked about what led to sudden increase in numbers, she said: “I have been told that there was some sports activity, for which persons had come from outside. The good thing was that they quarantined those who had come from outside. Now, some might have picked up infection during travelling. One two families have also been infected, but they are contained their only.”

She added that there is a sharp increase in number and we have identified some clusters where random sampling will be done.