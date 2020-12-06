Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Panchkula: Congress says 200 approached for MC tickets

Panchkula: Congress says 200 approached for MC tickets

A five-member selection committee has already been constituted to finalise the names of the candidates for 20 wards

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 01:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Members of the selection committee of Congress claimed that nearly 200 people have already approached them for contesting the elections of the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC).

A five-member selection committee has already been constituted to finalise the names of the candidates for 20 wards.

Kalka MLA and member of the committee Pardeep Chaudhary said: “We have held two to three meetings and come across nearly 200 persons who have given their names. But a meeting was held yesterday, with Kumari Selja, following which it was decided to give three more days to all those who want to contest.”

He said: “So once we get all the names, short listing of candidates for each ward will be done later on after consulting the high command (Kumari Selja).”



The Congress has announced to contest the MC elections, scheduled on December 27, on symbol. The six-day time, starting December 11, has been given for filing nominations, by the state election commission.

The Haryana Congress also announced via its Twitter handle, asking those interested to fight for the post of a mayor or councillor, to give their names from 10am on December 5 to 5pm on December 7 at the party office in Sector 9B, Chandigarh.

Corporation formed in 2010

The Panchkula MC was formed in March 2010 by merging the then municipal council with municipal committees of Kalka and Pinjore along with 42 villages. Though the move was opposed in court, the first mayor, Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia, was elected in June 2013 after a Supreme Court decision. She served the term till 2018.

No elections have taken place since 2018, as the matter of bifurcation of the corporation reached the Punjab and Haryana high court. This year, the matter was sorted, following which the polls were announced.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Dec 05, 2020 22:59 IST
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Dec 05, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
Dec 05, 2020 23:44 IST
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Dec 05, 2020 20:46 IST

latest news

Panchkula: Congress says 200 approached for MC tickets
Dec 06, 2020 01:31 IST
Tortoise caught in fishing net at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake
Dec 06, 2020 01:27 IST
Waterfront project in Thane: 5 bodies get notice for CRZ violations
Dec 06, 2020 01:22 IST
Winter’s here, but city records highest Dec day temperature in 4 years
Dec 06, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.