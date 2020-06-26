Panchkula crosses 100 mark in 97 days, 70% cases in June alone

As many as 51 new cases were reported between June 15 and 25. (HT File Photo)

Over three months after the district confirmed its first Covid-19 case, the number of cases crossed the 100 mark on Thursday with four more people testing positive.

Panchkula now has 103 confirmed cases, of which 50 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 53 active cases. There has been no fatality.

In the tricity, Chandigarh was the first to confirm 100 cases on May 4, followed by Mohali on May 11. The tally of both cities has since reached 423 and 236, respectively.

Among the latest patients in Panchkula are a 30-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter, residents of Chandimandir. Her husband has been tested and the result is awaited. The family had returned from Delhi on June 23.

A 29-year-old man from Sector 20 was also found infected. He is a contact of a positive patient in Mohali. The fourth patient is a 30-year-old man, who recently travelled to Uttar Pradesh. A resident of Kot village, he works in a factory that manufacturers steel components for locomotives and had been travelling to Uttar Pradesh for work. His primary contacts have been traced and isolated at home, and will be sampled.

Cases soared in June

Significantly, 73 of the 103 cases (70.8%) were confirmed in June alone. It took the district 97 days to reach the 103 mark on June 25 since its first case on March 21.

The first positive case was reported on March 21 when a 38-year-old salon worker living in Kharak Mangoli village came in contact with Chandigarh’s first coronavirus patient. She was discharged on April 11.

Between March 21 and May 21, the district recorded 25 more cases, after which it had zero cases for 12 days till June 3, when a resident of Sector 12A tested positive following a visit to Delhi. A day later, his 19-year-old son, who had accompanied him on the trip, was also found infected.

This was followed by eight new cases till June 8, and another 16 cases in the following week till June 15. Since then, as of June 25, 51 persons have tested positive.

Most cases have travel history

The 73 patients found positive in June are either those who have travelled to Panchkula or came in contact with people with travel history.

The district administration has already made home 14-day home quarantine mandatory for any person visiting Panchkula for over 24 hours. Government employees attending office in the district have been exempted. The district administration has also roped in the RWAs and NGOs to report outsiders at 1950 helpline.

“There was a gradual increase till June. But, we are prepared for the surge in cases,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula.

“Better screening and testing will add to the count, but will definitely help us deal with the situation. Teachers and police are aiding the efforts of the health department,” she added.

She said more government and private colleges will be used as Covid care centres.

“More Covid care facilities have been prepared, so that the hospital can focus on moderate to severe cases,” Dr Kaur added.