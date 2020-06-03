Sections
Home / Cities / Panchkula DC appoints five incident commanders to take care of daily wage labourers

Panchkula DC appoints five incident commanders to take care of daily wage labourers

The incident commanders will check whether construction workers are registered with Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

The incident commanders have been directed to visit the labour chowks daily till all construction workers at these chowks are covered. (HT FILE)

To ensure that vulnerable persons especially daily wage labourers are taken care of, the deputy commissioner of Panchkula has issued orders and appointed five officials who will daily visit the labour chowks.

“It is essential to take care of all vulnerable persons especially the daily wage labourers at labour chowks situated in Panchkula district. Therefore, incident commanders have been appointed,” the order issued on June 1 mentioned.

One official has been appointed for each of the five areas—Majri Chowk and Sector 20, near village Kundi; Sector 16/17 chowk near Budhanpur village; Gandhi Chowk, Kalka and Pinjore police station triangle; bus stand, Barwala; and Anaj Mandi, Raipur Rani.

The incident commanders will check whether construction workers are registered with Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Welfare Board. If yes, then whether the fortnightly welfare amount has been credited to their account, and if no, then whether the construction worker has a yellow ration card issued by the Haryana government. If they don’t have a ration card, they will get a Distress Ration Token issued to them.



The incident commanders have been directed to visit the labour chowks daily till all construction workers at these chowks are covered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kamaldeep Goyal is Yamunanagar SP
Jun 04, 2020 01:18 IST
Kaithal liquor vend fire: Two arrested on murder charges
Jun 04, 2020 01:17 IST
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study also hired adult-content model: Report
Jun 04, 2020 01:14 IST
Haryana schools to reopen in July
Jun 04, 2020 01:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.