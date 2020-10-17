Panchkula DC designates 18 ‘protocol officers’ for Navratra fair at Mansa Devi

Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja has appointed 18 ‘Navratra Mela protocol officers’ to ensure that all Covid protocols are followed. Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Manita Malik will be the overall in-charge to maintain law and order.

All 18 officials will be present at the fair in two shifts—6am to 2pm and 2pm to 10pm—from October 17 to October 25.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mohit Handa said 15 police nakas will screen everyone entering the Mata Mansa Devi temple.

Speaking about the security preparations, DCP Handa said, “The temple has agreed to only allow people who have applied on their website https://mansadevi.org.in/ for darshan. Wearing of masks will be mandatory.”

There will be separate parkings for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. A police help centre has also been established for assisting the visitors.

Officials of the Sector 26 crime branch of Panchkula police and mounted police will also patrol the area. A bomb squad and an anti-sabotage team will also be deployed.