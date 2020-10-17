Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Panchkula DC designates 18 ‘protocol officers’ for Navratra fair at Mansa Devi

Panchkula DC designates 18 ‘protocol officers’ for Navratra fair at Mansa Devi

All officials will be present at the fair in two shifts—6am to 2pm and 2pm to 10pm—from October 17 to October 25

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 01:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Residents purchasing Navratri puja items in Sector 11, Panchkula, on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja has appointed 18 ‘Navratra Mela protocol officers’ to ensure that all Covid protocols are followed. Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Manita Malik will be the overall in-charge to maintain law and order.

All 18 officials will be present at the fair in two shifts—6am to 2pm and 2pm to 10pm—from October 17 to October 25.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mohit Handa said 15 police nakas will screen everyone entering the Mata Mansa Devi temple.

Speaking about the security preparations, DCP Handa said, “The temple has agreed to only allow people who have applied on their website https://mansadevi.org.in/ for darshan. Wearing of masks will be mandatory.”

There will be separate parkings for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. A police help centre has also been established for assisting the visitors.

Officials of the Sector 26 crime branch of Panchkula police and mounted police will also patrol the area. A bomb squad and an anti-sabotage team will also be deployed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
Oct 16, 2020 23:31 IST
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
Oct 16, 2020 23:34 IST
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Oct 16, 2020 22:15 IST
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Oct 16, 2020 20:37 IST

latest news

Chandigarh: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide among two held in Sonu Shah murder case
Oct 17, 2020 01:32 IST
In Chandigarh to avenge aide’s killing in encounter, Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooter arrested
Oct 17, 2020 01:28 IST
Chandigarh residents rue erratic supply, foul smell of tertiary treated water
Oct 17, 2020 01:28 IST
UT advises Panjab University to postpone polls, senators miffed
Oct 17, 2020 01:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.