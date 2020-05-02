Panchkula imposes stringent cross border movement as cases spike in Chandigarh, Mohali

Border sealing in progress from Mouli Jagran to Sector 17/18, Panchkula Road, on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Cautious of the spurt in Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh and Mohali district, the Panchkula administration on Friday ordered complete sealing of its borders from Saturday, while restricting cross-border movement in a more stringent manner.

Panchkula at present has just one active case, with 17 patients cured. All entry and exits points will be sealed from Saturday morning. In case of emergency, the commuter will be thermal screened before being let in.

Rapid testing for symptomatic people entering Panchkula has been advised.

Apart from this, commuters need to compulsorily download the Aarogaya Setu App.

As per the order, people who need to travel to Panchkula for work have to be accommodated within their home districts by their employers. Panchkula residents working outside the district will also have to make similar arrangements with their managements.

The four-page order issued by deputy commissioner Mukesh Ahuja said these steps were needed as the number of Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh and Mohali had climbed suddenly.

Cases in areas bordering Panchkula remain a potential threat to residents in the district, it added.

EXEMPTIONS

As per the order, authorised government officers and staff from the Punjab and Haryana high court and other courts, and government health professionals will be allowed movement.

Those provided restricted movement passes by the governments of India, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh are exempted.

Transit logistics movement on national highways or state highways for cargo/raw material/finished goods is allowed. However, such vehicles will not be allowed to halt in Panchkula district.

Essential services, including vehicles carrying vegetables, fodder for animals, medicines and medical equipment, and logistics movement of essential and non-essential services will be permitted with one driver and one helper or security guard.

Ambulances, ATM cash vans, LPG and oil containers are also exempted, while media personnel can move about with specifically issued restricted movement pass.

These orders may be reviewed in future as per the prevailing circumstances, it added.