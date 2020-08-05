Panchkula logs 19 new Covid-19 cases

The authorities on Wednesday collected 21,159 samples, of which reports of 491 are awaited. (Representational photo)

Nineteen new cases were reported in Panchkula district on Wednesday, taking the tally to 763 of which 350 are active cases.

Seven women are among those tested positive on Wednesday. Three cases were reported from Sector 20, two each from Sector 9 and Sector 15; and one each from Sector 6, Ramgarh, Sector 12A and Rally village. Seven cases were reported from Pinjore.

In the district, 410 patients have recovered from the disease and three have died. The authorities collected 21,159 samples, of which reports of 491 are awaited. Among the patient tally are 21 people who were deported from the US even though they are not residents of the Panchkula district.