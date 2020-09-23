Sections
Panchkula man booked for rape

A Panchkula man was on Wednesday booked for allegedly raping an employee of a Zirakpur-based private firm, police said.According to information, the woman had left her office at...

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A Panchkula man was on Wednesday booked for allegedly raping an employee of a Zirakpur-based private firm, police said.

According to information, the woman had left her office at 6pm on September 20 and on her way back home, she was approached by the accused, Kamil, who was on his motorcycle. The police said as the victim knew the accused, she accepted his offer to drop her home.

However, the victim alleged that he took her to a secluded place in Baltana, where she was thrashed and raped.

An FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Zirakpur police station. The woman had got married four years ago and is currently living at her parents’ house in a Baltana village.

