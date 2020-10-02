Panchkula man found dead in charred car in Morni hills

Charred remains of a Panchkula man, who had left his Sector-26 house to get his car serviced, was recovered from his burnt-out vehicle in Morni hills on Friday.

The victim, Rajesh Kumar, who was in his 40s, had told his wife and two children that he might go to Morni later. When he neither returned nor contacted his family, police were informed, who traced his location to Morni.

On reaching the Morni police post, the cops were informed about a burnt-out car, which turned out to be Rajesh’s. As per the police, preliminary investigations suggested that his car caught fire after falling off road.

Rajesh body has been kept at the Panchkula civil hospital. The police said that after autopsy and recording statements of his family members, further action will be taken. The cops are relying on Rajesh’s postmortem report to ascertain if his death was accidental or planned.