Panchkula man robbed of car at gunpoint

The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 22:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

The victim was robbed of his Fortuner car in Sector 12A market on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

In a carjacking incident, four unidentified persons snatched a car from a Panchkula resident at gunpoint in Sector 12A market on Friday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Kunal Goyal, a resident of Sector 12A, was going to the market in the same sector when the incident took place. The vehicle was driven by his driver Suresh Kumar. He had parked the vehicle a few meters away from the footpath. When they returned from the market and reached near the car, four unidentified persons alighted and pointed a pistol at them. They snatched the keys from Suresh and sped away.

An FIR was registered under Sections 25, 254, 259 of the Arms Act and Section 329 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 14 police station.

The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area.



