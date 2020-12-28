Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Panchkula MC elections: Highest polling in ward 20

Panchkula MC elections: Highest polling in ward 20

Ward 20, which includes villages Dabkouri, Toka, Sukhdarshanpur, Kot, Khangsera, Bher, Alipur, Mattewali, Nagal, Khatauli and Jalauli, saw the maximum turnout of 84.94% as out of 9,325 votes, 7,921 were cast on December 27.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

The lowest polling of 38.96% was recorded in ward 2. (File photo)

The highest polling was witnessed in ward 20 as a total of 55.88% voters exercised their franchise in the Panchkula MC elections on December 27.

District election officer Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Monday said that out of 1,85,708 registered voters, 1,03,768 cast the ballot in 20 MC wards. Of these, 56,945 were men and 46,823 women.

Ward 20, which includes villages Dabkouri, Toka, Sukhdarshanpur, Kot, Khangsera, Bher, Alipur, Mattewali, Nagal, Khatauli and Jalauli, saw the maximum turnout of 84.94% as out of 9,325 votes, 7,921 were cast. Of these, 4,253 were men and 3,668 women.

The lowest polling of 38.96% was recorded in ward 2. Out of a total of 7,959 voters, only 3,101 turned up, which included 1,722 men and 1,379 women.

Ahuja informed that counting of votes will be done in the auditorium of Government Post Graduate Women’s College on December 30. For this, concrete and necessary arrangements are being made. He said separate tables have been laid out for counting of mayor and councillor votes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm laws stir: Govt, farmers to resume talks on Wednesday
by HT Correspondent
India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal

latest news

No sign of military talks with China on LAC row
by Rahul Singh
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
This black rhino may zoomie right into your heart. Watch
by Trisha Sengupta
PM flags off India’s first autopilot train
by Soumya Pillai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.