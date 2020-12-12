Sections
Panchkula MC polls: BJP to finalise candidates in election panel meet today

The BJP has so far received 140 names for the post of councillors and 18 for the mayoral seat.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 01:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

To finalise the names of candidates for councillor and mayoral posts in the ensuing municipal council polls, the state election committee meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled here on Saturday.

Senior party leaders, including Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, central ministers of Haryana government Ratan Lal Kataria, Rao Inderjeet Singh and Krishan Pal Gujjar, and former minister Captain Abhimanyu among others, will be attending the meeting.

“The names of candidates will be finalised on Saturday,” said an official spokesperson of the party.

Even Congress is likely to hold a selection committee meeting in a day or two to decide on the candidates to be fielded in the elections.

‘No nominations on first day in Panchkula’

Meanwhile, no nominations for the MC elections scheduled on December 27 were filed in Panchkula on Friday — the first day of filing the same. The last day to file the nominations is December 16. The official spokesperson of the Panchkula administration said, “Today many people took forms, but not a single nomination was filed.”

