Panchkula on path of recovery as another Jamaat man discharged, active cases drop to 5

With another Covid-19 patient having been discharged on Tuesday, Panchkula is now on a path of recovery with the number of active cases dropping to five. As per the health department officials, another Tablighi Jamaat man was discharged from the civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, after the report of his second test came as negative on Tuesday. This comes day after two Jamaat men, aged 18 and 27 and hailing from Banoi Khuda Baksh village in Pinjore , were discharged from the hospital.

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said, “A 20-year-old Jamaat man from Nava Nagar in Pinjore has recovered after being tested negative for coronavirus for two consecutive times. The man has been discharged from the hospital, she added. Dr Kaur further said that with this, a total of four Jamaat men have so far been discharged while three are currently admitted in the hospital.

The case of this 20-year-old Jamaat man was the last to be reported in eight days in Panchkula. The district count presently stands at 18.

On April 26, seven family members of the positive Sector-15 woman were discharged from Maharishi Markandeshwar Hospital, Mullana in Ambala, where they were admitted after being tested positive on April 16. The 44-year-old woman however is admitted in a private hospital in Sector 21, Panchkula, with her husband, and will remain under clinical observation.

On April 20, a 37-year-old Jamaat man was discharged. While on April 11, the first two positive patients in Panchkula, a woman salon worker and a staff nurse were discharged.

Till April 1, Panchkula only had two cases, which later reached to five on April 9 with three Jamaat men testing positive. Later, Panchkula witnessed spike in cases after the 44-year-old woman of Sector 15, Panchkula, tested positive on April 14, followed by her husband and then seven family members. Following this, four Jamaat men tested positive till April 20, taking the count to 18.

However, with sudden spike in cases, Panchkula also witnessed 72.2% recovery rate so far with 13 patients being discharged from April 11 till Tuesday.

Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said although most of the cases in Panchkula have come from a specific area, around 22 teams of the health department with over 400 personnel are working vigorously day and night. “The health department teams have so far screened over 41,000 people in several sectors and villages included in the containment zone,” he added.

Dr Kaur said that first, the work on the containment plan was started and sampling was continued. Also, to keep the district’s security cycle strong, 12 new mobile medical teams have been activated, which are engaged in completing the survey work besides providing health care to every household, she said.