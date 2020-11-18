Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Panchkula: Panther injures paw in snare trap, FIR lodged

Panchkula: Panther injures paw in snare trap, FIR lodged

A case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act was registered after a panther was trapped in a wire snare and injured his paw at Barela village here.On November 16, complainant...

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 08:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

A case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act was registered after a panther was trapped in a wire snare and injured his paw at Barela village here.

On November 16, complainant Vijender Singh, wildlife inspector, Pinjore, complained to the police that someone had tried to kill a panther by using a snare.

“On November 14, at around 6pm, sarpanch Sunil Kumar of Mataur village informed that 200 metres from Barela, a panther was trapped in the bushes. When I reached the spot, I found that the panther was trapped in a snare. A veterinary doctor was called who refused to sedate the animal at night, so the entire team waited till the morning,” he stated in the FIR.

He added: “At 4:30am, the team of doctors reached, but as they were trying to sedate the animal, he ran from the trap, but his nail got stuck in the trap. It appears that the trap was laid with an intention to kill the animal.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Nov 18, 2020 07:52 IST
Exit of smaller parties dented Mahagathbandhan’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
Nov 18, 2020 08:51 IST
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Nov 18, 2020 06:09 IST
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
Nov 18, 2020 08:06 IST

latest news

DU UG session begins virtually, freshers to join today: Five things you need to know
Nov 18, 2020 08:50 IST
Exit of smaller parties dented Mahagathbandhan’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
Nov 18, 2020 08:51 IST
Indian clubs need to build teams for the long term: Bhaichung Bhutia
Nov 18, 2020 08:47 IST
BJP’s RS candidate from Karnataka is businessman from weaver community
Nov 18, 2020 08:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.