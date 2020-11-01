Panchkula police on the lookout for child kidnapper

Sections
The incident took place on October 26 and was captured by a CCTV camera

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Three girls, aged two, four and six years, were kidnapped by the woman.

Three girls, aged two, four and six years, were kidnapped by a yet unidentified woman in Panchkula’s Sector 6, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on October 26 and was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the area.

A picture shared by the Panchkula police on Twitter shows the woman, whose head is covered with a red dupatta, carrying one of the children. A case has been registered at the Sector-5 police station.

Any lead can be shared with the station house officer on 8146630014, 8146630063 or 01722569200.

