Panchkula records only 5 new cases, recovery rate reaches 96%

Panchkula district on Monday recorded only five new Covid-19 cases, lowest in at least three months, while no casualty was reported for second time in three days. The recovery rate has reached 96%, highest in the tricity.

As many as 6,984 people have tested positive in the district so far, of whom 6,706 have recovered and 110 (1.6%) have succumbed to the virus. Only 168 (2.4%) cases remain active, lowest in the tricity.

The district witnessed a surge last month, with the peak recorded on September 15, when 181 cases were reported.

The numbers came down to double digits this month, and since October 11, the daily infection tally has not crossed the 50-mark, except once.

In the past two days, only 13 cases have been reported, bringing a sigh of relief to the health authorities, though they are keeping a close watch, fearing a rise during the ongoing festive season.

“The surge is over and new infections are on the decline. For how long we will be able to maintain these low figures can’t be said,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula.

Taking no chances, the district authorities have decided to increase sampling and to also cover labourers who are returning to brick kilns and poultry farms, said Dr Kaur.

“Expect on Dussehra, when only 150 samples were taken, 800-900 samples are being collected for Covid-19 testing daily,” she said. “We are going to increase sampling of roadside vendors and will place mobile testing vans near sweetmeat shops and other crowded places during the festive season. Our main focus will remain on sampling and contact tracing.”

Good recovery rate, but high fatality rate a concern

According to the Haryana government’s weekly Covid-19 status report (till October 25), test positivity rate in Panchkula district is 8.2%, second in the state after Panipat and Rewari (8.4%).

The district, which has a population of 5.61 lakh, has tested highest number of samples per million (1,51,436), second only to Gurugram (2,26,366), which has a population of 15.14 lakh.

Recovery rate in Panchkula (95.8%) is also second highest after Ambala (96.7%), and higher than the state (92.4%) and national average (90%).

However, in a negative indicator, the case fatality rate in Panchkula (1.6%) is also second-highest after Fatehabad and Jind (1.9%). Also, it is much higher than the state average of 1.1%. The national average is 1.5%.

“The unusually high mortality is the only regret we have,” said Dr Kaur.

4 more succumb in Chandigarh, 1 in Mohali

Chandigarh recorded four Covid-related deaths and 47 fresh cases on Monday.

Those dead have been identified as two women, aged 83 and 77, from Sectors 36 and 35, respectively, and two men, aged 78 and 58, from Sectors 4 and Sector 38 West, respectively. Three of them had co-morbidities.

The toll has climbed to 222 and case fatality rate to 1.6%.

As many as 14,085 people have tested positive so far, of whom 13,230 have been cured, taking the recovery rate to 93.9%. The number of active cases stands at 633 (4.5%).

In Mohali, one person died and 55 tested positive for the virus, while 45 were discharged after recovering on Monday.

Among the fresh cases, 32 surfaced in Mohali city and 13 in Kharar town.

The district has recorded 12,118 cases so far, of which 557 (4.6%) remain active. With 11,328 patients being cured so far, recovery rate stands at 93.5%. The case fatality rate is 1.9%, as 233 patients have succumbed.