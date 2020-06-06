Sections
Home / Cities / Panchkula’s apex RWA body stops entry of domestic helps in violation of district admn’s orders

Panchkula's apex RWA body stops entry of domestic helps in violation of district admn's orders

The Citizens Welfare Association, which represents at least 37 resident welfare associations in Panchkula, has decided not to “allow maids in their societies until lockdown is completely...

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 22:27 IST

By Tanbir Dhaliwal,

The Citizens Welfare Association, which represents at least 37 resident welfare associations in Panchkula, has decided not to “allow maids in their societies until lockdown is completely lifted”, in violation of the deputy commissioner’s orders.

SK Nayar, president, Citizens Welfare Association, Panchkula, said: “Recently, we held a meeting with a senior health official, who also advised us to avoid taking services of domestic helps. Representatives of RWAs from various sectors, including Sectors 9, 10 and 15, were present. We were told that only those people should employ maids who can arrange for their stay in their homes.”

However, there are a few exceptions, such as Sector 12, where entry of domestic helps has been allowed following the Centre’s Unlock plan this month.

Meanwhile, domestic helps are at the receiving end.



Sakina, who worked in a number of households in a Panchkula locality, is jobless for three months, and is left with no money to run her household. Searching for work, she daily makes calls or knocks on the doors of a few houses. Yet, nothing has worked out for her yet. Some societies don’t even let her enter the gate.Similar is the situation of hundreds of domestic helps.

“Every third day, I get a call from some domestic help seeking work. Some even come to the house. This is completely opposite to the pre-lockdown period, when getting a maid in this sector was a herculean task. That’s how bad their situation is now,” said KP Singh, an advocate who resides in Sector 28, Panchkula.

Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said: “There is no restriction on the movement of domestic helps. Maids are allowed to work and no one can stop them. I have already issued orders in this regard.”

Another senior official of the Panchkula administration, who did not wish to be named, confirmed RWAs have no authority to stop domestic helps from working in their societies.

