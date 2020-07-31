Sections
Home / Cities / Panchkula’s Covid-19 count crosses 500 mark

Panchkula’s Covid-19 count crosses 500 mark

Of the 532 cases in the district so far, 277 remain active

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Among the new cases on Thursday, 13 patients are CRPF personnel and their family members, including a three-year-old girl. (Representative Image/Reuters)

The Covid-19 tally in Panchkula crossed the 500 mark with 34 fresh cases on Thursday.

Of the 532 cases in the district so far, 277 remain active. While 253 patients have been discharged, two have died.

Among the new cases on Thursday, 13 patients are CRPF personnel and their family members, including a three-year-old girl.

Other cases are from Sectors 5, 7, 9, 26 and 15, besides Housing Board Complex-Sector 14, VK Colony in Pinjore, Railly, Ramgarh, Dhobhi Mohalla and Kalka.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ROW OVER UAPA: Capt asks Sukhbir to stop political drama
Jul 31, 2020 00:14 IST
Modi: We help partners without preconditions
Jul 31, 2020 00:14 IST
Panchkula’s Covid-19 count crosses 500 mark
Jul 31, 2020 00:10 IST
House panel meeting called on draft EIA
Jul 31, 2020 00:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.