Panchkula's Covid count goes past 1,200

Panchkula’s Covid count goes past 1,200

Among the fresh cases, there is one employee of the office of director general health services and three from the education department

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Forty-two new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Sunday in Panchkula district, taking the count past 1,200. As many cases surfaced on Saturday as well. The total stands at 1,209, with 444 cases still active.

Among the fresh cases, there is one employee of the office of director general health services (DGHS) and three from the education department.

“The DGHS staffer is of the superintendent level. Contract tracing is being done,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon.

As many as eight of the new cases have been reported from Kalka. Pinjore accounts for five infections.



Six cases have surfaced in Sector 20 while four have been reported from Sector 7.

The district has recorded four deaths so far while 761 patients have recovered.

