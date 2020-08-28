Panchkula’s Covid toll rises to 17 as two senior citizens die

While 724 cases remain active, 1,238 patients have been cured so far

Two deaths and 56 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Panchkula district on Friday, taking the toll to 17 and number of infections to 1,979.

Those who died include a 77-year-old woman from Sector 10. A 70-year-old man from Pinjore is the other fatality.

Among the fresh cases, 15 surfaced in Pinjore, 13 in Surajpur, nine in Raipur Rani and one each in Kot and Nanakpur. The remaining were reported from Panchkula city.

Looking at the surge in cases, the health authorities are planning to prepare the civil hospital’s D Block for Covid care.

Confirming this, civil surgeon Dr Jasjit Kaur said: “We have 1,000 beds in Covid care centres, out of which 208 are occupied. We have 216 beds with oxygen facility, of which 52 are occupied.”

As there is shortage of ICU beds in private hospitals, they have been asked to increase the capacity by 20 to 25, she said, adding that more stress is being put on active surveillance.

Ban on protests

The Panchkula deputy commissioner on Friday ordered a ban on protests in the district.

“Looking at the Covid-19 pandemic, no individual, association, society, party or any organisation is allowed to gather or hold protest at the Sector-5 ground or any other place in Panchkula district,” he said.

Even those who had taking permission will not be allowed to hold the scheduled protests till further orders.

In the recent past, Congress leaders had organised a dharna in which social distancing norms were flouted. Even hundreds of Asha workers had gathered and protested for hours at the Panchkula-Chandigarh border on Wednesday.