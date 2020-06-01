Sections
Home / Cities / Panchkula’s Sector 20 declared a containment zone

Panchkula’s Sector 20 declared a containment zone

A 63-year-old Delhi man, who was visiting his son in Sector 20, Panchkula, has tested positive for Covid-19

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 63-year-old Delhi man, who was visiting his son in Sector 20, Panchkula, has tested positive for Covid-19 at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Following this, Sector 20 has been declared a containment zone. However, the case won’t be counted in Panchkula district’s tally, as the patient is from Delhi.

The man had reached Panchkula on May 26, following which he complained of chest pain and visited a local private hospital followed by the PGIMER.

“He tested positive at the PGIMER. We have declared Sector 20 a containment zone and have taken samples of four family members,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula.



She said contact tracing of the patients is being conducted. Members of 24 households in the neighbourhood have been screened. These include at least eight children and 10 senior citizens. The district has reported 26 Covid-19 cases so far.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two killed in Rupnagar road mishap
Jun 01, 2020 21:30 IST
Deccan Queen chugs into 91st year of its reign under lockdown
Jun 01, 2020 21:30 IST
Next to open up: Mandai, gardens; 1,415 cases from non-containment zones prompt new containment map
Jun 01, 2020 21:29 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: Maximum temperature dips in Pune as rains lash city
Jun 01, 2020 21:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.