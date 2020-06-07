Panchkula society declared containment zone after fresh case

(With the fresh case reported in Sector 20, the number of confirmed cases in Panchkula district has reached 34. . Only eight of these cases are active.)

A 28-year-old man, who resides in a group housing society in Sector 20, Panchkula, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 34. Only eight of these cases are active.

Following this, the society has been declared a containment zone.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasjit Kaur said the man, who works in the local district courts, went to Delhi on May 15 and returned on May 31. After he tested positive, he was isolated at the civil hospital in Sector 6. Samples of his wife have been taken.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old man from Gurugram, who was visiting a relative in Panchkula, has also been admitted to the isolation ward after testing positive

Two Delhi men go missing after testing positive

Two Delhi men are untraceable after being tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula on Sunday.

The two, aged 22 and 29, had arrived here on bus recently.

While being tested, they had mentioned an address in Sector 14, but the house was found to be locked when health officials reached there on Sunday. Their mobile phones were switched off.

“We have complained to police and the district administration about the missing persons,” said the civil surgeon. The Delhi authorities have been informed as well.