Panchkula tally climbs to 599 with 38 fresh infections in district

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 20:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 599 in Panchkula district, with 38 fresh infections being reported on Saturday. Of these five are ITBP personnel, all in their 30s.

The past four days account for 25% of the cases reported so far, with maximum of 46 surfacing on July 29, followed by 34 and 29 on July 30 and 31, respectively.

Many cases are being reported from rural belts, with a fresh one surfacing at Marranwala village in Kalka, which was sealed on Friday after reporting 20 infections in four days.

Four women also tested positive at Tapriyan village while a case each surfaced in Hangoli, Kheri, Kundi, Vasudevpura, Nawannagar and Bitna.



As many as 11 people tested positive in Panchkula city, with cases spread across Sectors 2, 4, 10, 12, 15, 21 and 25 besides Mansa Devi Complex. Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said the process to declare these areas as containment zones has started and infected persons have been kept in isolation.

With 296 patients discharged so far and two succumbing to the disease, 301 cases remain active in the district. Reports of 191 people are pending.

