Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Panchkula to vote for new mayor, 20 councillors

Panchkula to vote for new mayor, 20 councillors

Set up in 2010, the MC witnessed its first election in 2013, when the Congress won the mayor’s post and majority in the House with 12 seats

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 22:35 IST

By Tanbir Dhaliwal,

About 1.89 lakh people will seat the fate of six mayoral candidates and 83 others in the fray for 20 seats of councillor as the Panchkula municipal corporation goes to the polls on Sunday.

Set up in 2010, the MC witnessed its first election in 2013, when the Congress won the mayor’s post and majority in the House with 12 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Lok Dal won three each and two seats went to Independent candidates.

The city’s first mayor, Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia, remained on the post till 2018 when the House was dissolved. She is again in the fray in mainly a two-cornered contest with the BJP’s Kulbhushan Goyal. The other contenders are Anil Pangotra of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Sudarshan Bansal of Janral Samaj Party and Independents Padam Garg and Shyam Singh Negi.

This is the first time elections are taking place in a bifurcated MC, as Kalka and Pinjore were separated from the limits of the Panchkula civic body earlier this year.



Voting from 8:30am, no phones allowed

The voting will begin at 275 polling booths across 20 wards at 8:30am on Sunday. It will continue till 5:30pm.

The administration has appointed 12 supervisors besides 16 polling parties. At every polling booth, there will be five polling officials besides two to three cops and home guards. While 98 booths have been declared hyper-sensitive, 29 are sensitive.

Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja addressed all polling parties on Saturday. “ No one is allowed to take mobile phones at polling booths,” he said.

The last hour of polling has been dedicated to Covid-19 patients, said Ahuja, adding that others can also vote during the last hour.

“Not more than 1,000 voters are allowed at every polling booth. Each polling booth will have thermal scanners and sanitisers besides PPE kits for those in need. Special arrangements will be made for senior citizens, pregnant women, and specially abled people,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
by Rahul Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs
by HT Correspondent
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C

latest news

Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
by Press Trust of India
Result delays disrupt jobs, further studies for SPPU students
by Dheeraj Bengrut
Pawar slams Patil for “return to Kolhapur” comment 
by Abhay Khairnar
PMC awaits state government nod for medical college recruitment
by Abhay Khairnar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.