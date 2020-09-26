Panchkula traffic cops issue 2,300 challans, recover ₹7.9 lakh fine in a week

The traffic police have issued 2,302 challans to traffic violators in the last week and recovered ₹7,95,500 as fines from them.

According to a statement released by the Panchkula police, “In the last week, the police have challaned 2,302 vehicles and imposed a fine of ₹21, 37,000 on violators. Of the total challans issued, 1,315 persons have deposited ₹7,95,500.”

“In Kalka and Pinjore, 805 vehicles were challaned and the police imposed a fine of ₹4,37,300,” it added.

Traffic in charge, SHO Sukhdev Kumar said: “We had started an awareness drive over three months ago, where we are educating people about traffic rules as well as issuing challans to violators.”

He said: “The most common violations include riding without a helmet, driving on the wrong side and not wearing a seat belt. People don’t even follow basic traffic rules. Now, we are issuing challans for every violation, be it drunken driving or overspeeding.”

The traffic wing of the police asked people to get the HSRP (High-Security Registration Plate) number plate on their vehicles. “They should quickly get the HSRP number plates on their two-wheelers or cars; else they will be challaned,” Kumar added.