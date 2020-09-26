Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Panchkula traffic cops issue 2,300 challans, recover ₹7.9 lakh fine in a week

Panchkula traffic cops issue 2,300 challans, recover ₹7.9 lakh fine in a week

In Kalka and Pinjore, 805 vehicles were challaned and the police imposed a fine of ₹4,37,300

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 00:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

The traffic police have issued 2,302 challans to traffic violators in the last week and recovered ₹7,95,500 as fines from them.

According to a statement released by the Panchkula police, “In the last week, the police have challaned 2,302 vehicles and imposed a fine of ₹21, 37,000 on violators. Of the total challans issued, 1,315 persons have deposited ₹7,95,500.”

“In Kalka and Pinjore, 805 vehicles were challaned and the police imposed a fine of ₹4,37,300,” it added.

Traffic in charge, SHO Sukhdev Kumar said: “We had started an awareness drive over three months ago, where we are educating people about traffic rules as well as issuing challans to violators.”

He said: “The most common violations include riding without a helmet, driving on the wrong side and not wearing a seat belt. People don’t even follow basic traffic rules. Now, we are issuing challans for every violation, be it drunken driving or overspeeding.”

The traffic wing of the police asked people to get the HSRP (High-Security Registration Plate) number plate on their vehicles. “They should quickly get the HSRP number plates on their two-wheelers or cars; else they will be challaned,” Kumar added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Akalis quit NDA over farm bills
Sep 27, 2020 01:50 IST
‘No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab’: Harsimrat after SAD’s exit from alliance
Sep 26, 2020 23:46 IST
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Sep 26, 2020 21:52 IST
Delhi reports 46 Covid-19 deaths, highest toll in 72 days
Sep 27, 2020 00:23 IST

latest news

Covid-19 deaths in India near 1 million
Sep 27, 2020 01:39 IST
15-year-old Chandigarh girl found pregnant: Brother’s friend, former tenant also held for raping minor
Sep 27, 2020 01:38 IST
Six journalists among 207 test positive in Chandigarh
Sep 27, 2020 01:28 IST
Mumbai’s KEM Hospital starts Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine trial, 3 volunteers administered dosage on Day 1
Sep 27, 2020 01:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.