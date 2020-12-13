Sections
Panchkula: Two Delhi men held in ₹55 lakh extortion case

Panchkula: Two Delhi men held in ₹55 lakh extortion case

Arrests came on the complaint of a Karnal man, following which a special investigation team was set up on Thursday.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 02:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

The victim, Kunal Chopra, had marked his complaint to the Haryana home minister, which was forwarded to the Haryana DGP. (Getty Images)

Probing into a Karnal man’s complaint of extortion against police and some other men, the crime branch of Panchkula police have arrested two Delhi residents.

Kushwinder Sharma and Ashish were arrested after the Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) on Thursday set up a special investigation team to look into allegations by the Karnal resident that two men and some policemen had extorted Rs 55.5 lakh from him and threatened to falsely implicate him in a case.

Earlier, a case was registered under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 384 (extortion) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station on December 8.

The victim, Kunal Chopra, had marked his complaint to the Haryana home minister, which was forwarded to the Haryana DGP.



Chopra had told the police that he had spoken to a Delhi resident, Sanjeev, about his plans to buy a house in Panchkula. Sanjeev had asked him to speak to Kushwinder Sharma of Panchkula.

“I called Kushwinder, who assured me that he could get me the house of an NRI at half the price, but I would have to pay Rs 50 lakh in advance to the caretaker,” he alleged.

On November 26, Chopra reached Hotel Sartaj in Sector 5 with Rs 55.5 lakh, where Kushwinder arrived with two constables and five other men, who took his bag after accusing him of gambling.

“When I rushed after them, I saw them sitting in a Mahindra Bolero on which SHO (station house officer), Sector 14, Panchkula, was written,” Chopra alleged.

He said when he went to the police station, he was threatened that he will be implicated in a false case and asked to leave.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

