Panchkula woman duped of Rs 33,000, FIR registered

A cheating case has been registered on the complaint of a make-up artiste, who alleged of being duped of ₹33,000, Panchkula police said on Tuesday.

Harleen Kaur, 22, a resident of Sector 25, had lodged a complaint in October, 2019, but the FIR was registered under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chandimandir police station on Tuesday.

She told the police that on October 19, 2019, she had received a call from a man who introduced himself as Dinesh Aulakh.

“He told me that they wanted to hire me as a make-up artiste for a shoot in Goa. He asked me to send my identity proofs and account details of my team, so that he can transfer the money in our accounts,” she mentioned in her complaint.

“Then he asked me to deposit ₹33,000 to a shared account, so that tickets can be booked. However, after getting the money, he stopped taking my calls,” Harleen added.