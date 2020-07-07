Pandemic brings AIR’s Urdu shows to halt, border listeners disappointed

Sections
Staff in Delhi is unable to record programmes due to the Covid-19 outbreak

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:20 IST

By Surjit Singh, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Strategically important due to its location close to the international border with Pakistan, All India Radio’s Gharinda tower near Attari integrated check post (ICP) is currently non-functional as the staff in Delhi is unable to record programmes due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

This has left listeners on both sides of the border, especially those in Pakistan’s Lahore located about 25 kms from the Attari-Wagah border, disappointed as they are no longer able to tune into Urdu programming relayed from here.

“This is disappointing. The shows were very popular among Amritsar residents and also the intelligentsia of Lahore. Pakistan is covering Amritsar through a number of FM and medium-wave transmitters but India is unable to cover Lahore now. This is a wakeup call for Prasar Bharati,” said Harjap Singh Aujla, a retired engineer in Amritsar.

Kulwant Singh Ankhi, patron of Amritsar Vikas Manch, an NGO, said, “Earlier, the problem was that the original 1,000-ft high tower, through which a larger audience could be reached, was not being commissioned. Now, the suspension of Urdu programming has created a new problem.”



Aujla adds that the non-commissioning of the high-tower is a waste of resources as AIR is able to reach only 25% of the population it is supposed to cover in the area on both sides. He says that officials cite a slight bend in the upper portion of tower for its disuse.

Santosh Rishi of the All-India Radio, Jalandhar, who manages the Gharinda tower, says, “The Urdu programming, which was relayed by the Delhi office, has gone off air temporarily due to the pandemic outbreak. The staff is currently unable to rejoin office. We have written to the Delhi office to resume the service, but we cannot say anything on when it will be resumed.”

