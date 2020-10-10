Pandemic has put spotlight on need of mental healthcare: Experts

Under the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health, the first ever World Mental Health Day was celebrated on October 10, 1992. (Pixabay)

The Covid-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on mental healthcare as the issue took the centre stage in the past seven months. Covid-induced crisis is taking a toll on the health of people, said psychiatrists on the World Mental Health Day observed globally on Saturday.

The day is celebrated on October 10 every year to increase involvement in the matters of mental health, encourage global mental health education and advocate against the social stigma that is often associated with it. This year, to shed light on the alarming rise in mental disorders, the international awareness day will be focusing on ‘Mental Health for All’ and an increased investment in mental health.

Experts have highlighted how the past seven months have challenged everyone’s mental well-being, especially healthcare workers who are performing in unprecedented circumstances; students, who are trying to adapt to a new routine with a little contact with teachers and friends, and are anxious about their future; and people already suffering from mental illnesses. The levels of anxiety, fear, isolation and emotional distress have also increased, mental health specialists said.

Professor and head of psychiatry department at Ludhiana’s Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Dr Ranjive Mahajan said, “The number of patients with mental health issues has increased by almost 70% during the pandemic due to rising fears and uncertainty.”

The government needs to focus on mental health as presently, only 0.05% of the investment in the national health policy is being directed towards this sector, he added.

“Mental healthcare is a human right and should be available to all. All people must have access to quality mental health services, whenever and wherever they need, without any financial distress,” says Dr Rupesh Chaudhary, professor, DMCH’s department of psychiatry.

“Prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental illness is as important as any other ailment. A considerable portion should be invested in the provision of affordable mental healthcare services in the community,” he added.

Dr Pallavi from Christian Medical College and Hospital said the anxiety, apprehensions, unemployment, social distancing, lack of physical contact with other family members, increasing rate of suicide, drug abuse and depression have become widespread as the world struggles to bring the coronavirus under control.

“It is expected that the need for mental health and psychological support will substantially increase in the days to come. Investment in mental health programmes on national and international levels is more urgent now than it has ever been,” she added.

A national mental health survey in 2018 had placed the lifetime prevalence rate of mental morbidity at 17.94% and current psychiatric morbidity around 14.42% in Punjab. Mental health is the need of the hour, reiterated Dr Pallavi.

Week-long activities at DMCH

The department of psychiatry at DMCH observed ‘World Mental Health Week’ which ended on Saturday. Online yoga sessions and awareness sessions were organised for the healthcare workers of DMCH, Hero DMC Heart Institute (HDHI) and DMCH Cancer Care Centre for their mental well-being.

Secretary of DMCH Managing Society, Prem Kumar Gupta, lauded the efforts of the departments of yoga and psychiatry for organising these awareness sessions.