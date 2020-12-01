Panel for action over misleading information on discharged effluents in Yamuna

The Haryana Yamuna Monitoring Committee has recommended action against government department officials for submitting misleading information to the panel regarding discharge of effluents into the Yamuna.

The HYMC has inspected the operational status of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Common and Combined Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) located in catchment areas of Yamuna.The status reports submitted by the government department officials mentioned that these STPs and CETPs were complying with the norms. However, in its report, the HYMC mentioned that various discrepancies were found during the inspection. The information about these projects provided by the panchayat department, urban local bodies department and Haryana Sehri Vikas Pradhikaran was either not complete or incorrect.

The urban local bodies department has been asked to provide names of officials, who provided misleading information, at the earliest.

S Narayanan, member secretary of Haryana State Pollution Control Board, said, “ We need to collect the information from individual departments about these officials (who provided misleading information). We are also placing it as one of the agenda items for review at chief secretary level meeting which will be held soon”, he added.

The committee also revised timelines for the projects of various departments which could not be completed in the action plans submitted to the National Green Tribunal. The committee has also sought progress reports from concerned departments on management of e-waste, bio-medical waste, plastic waste and hazardous waste management and solid waste.