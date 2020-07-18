Panipat double-murder: Police clueless about culprits

Sections
The deceased Rani and her daughter Anjali were found dead with multiple injuries in their house on Friday.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Police have failed to get any clue about the accused involved in the murder of a 46-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter at Panipat’s Indira Vihar colony.

The deceased Rani and her daughter Anjali were found dead with multiple injuries in their house on Friday. The incident took place late in the evening and the victims’ bodies were spotted in a pool of blood by some neighbours who informed the police.

Model Town police station in-charge Sunil Kumar said, “As of now, there is no clue about the accused and it is a blind case. However, the investigation is on.” He said the police teams are looking at the footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

As per the information, Rani’s son Ankush was in jail for his alleged involvement in the murder of one Indrish Kumar , who was said to have been in a live-in relationship with Rani. Her husband had committed suicide a few years ago and her two elders sisters were already married.



“Ankush had admitted to the crime since he was against his mother’s relationship with Indrish,” the police official said.

Panipat superintendent of police Manisha Chaudhary did not respond to calls and text messages.

An FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown accused.

