Panipat man booked for raping, impregnating minor stepdaughter

The victim used to live with the accused as her mother had deserted them a few years ago. She told the police that the accused had raped her multiple times over the past few months in their rented accommodation.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 19:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

A few days ago, she managed to escape and reach her brother’s house in Taraori of Karnal. There she disclosed the matter to her sister-in-law, following which they lodged a police complaint. (HT FILE)

A Panipat factory worker has been booked for allegedly raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter and impregnating her, police said on Saturday.

A few days ago, she managed to escape and reach her brother’s house in Taraori of Karnal. There she disclosed the matter to her sister-in-law, following which they lodged a police complaint.

A zero FIR was first registered in Karnal, from where it was forwarded to the Panipat police.

Rajbir Singh, the in-charge of police station in Panipat, said the accused has been booked under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

The SHO said the accused has so far not been arrested but investigation is going on.

