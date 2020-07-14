Sections
Panipat man hires contract killers to shoot his wife dead, held

The police said that the accused opened fire at the woman, but she survived the attack

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Panipat police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly hiring contract killers to shoot his wife dead.

As per the police, accused Sandeep of Panipat had last month hired two killers — Mohit and Deepak — to kill his wife Rita. He struck the deal at ₹50,000 and even gave advance of ₹10,000. The murder was planned for June 29.

Panipat DSP Satish Vats said during their investigation, it was found that Sandeep had an extramarital affair and he wanted to get rid of his wife.



He said Sandeep, along with Mohit and Deepak, has been arrested.

