Panipat trader hangs self after killing 9-yr-old son

Panipat trader hangs self after killing 9-yr-old son

The matter came to light when the trader’s employees found their bodies hanging from the ceiling in one of the rooms.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Representational photo

A cloth merchant committed suicide after killing his nine-year-old son in Panipat on Friday.

The deceased, a 35-year-old man, was resident of Wadhwa Ram Colony in Panipat city.

He killed his son by hanging him using a rope and later committed suicide, his father told the police.

Quila police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar said based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC against cloth merchant and the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination at the civil hospital.



He said the incident took place around 2pm when the father-son duo was home alone as the man’s wife had gone to attend her sister’s wedding.

The matter came to light when the trader’s employees found their bodies hanging from the ceiling in one of the rooms. Following this, they informed the neighbours, family members and police.

The station in-charge said the reason behind the incident could not be ascertained, however, as per preliminary investigation, the cloth merchant had been engaged in a family dispute.

