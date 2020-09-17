Sections
Panjab University, Chandigarh, conducts first online exam

75,000 students from various courses appear on Day 1 with exams conducted in three time slots

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 13:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Panjab University controller of examinations, Parvinder Singh, with technical staff overseeing arrangements for the smooth conduct of the online exams at the control room on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Nearly 75,000 students took the first ever online examination conducted by Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

A total of 47 exams are slated for Day 1, a university release said. The exams are being conducted in three slabs of 9am to 11am, 10am to 12 noon and 2pm to 4pm.

All colleges/departments downloaded the question papers at the scheduled time from the PU website and official email IDs were provided to them. The question papers were further distributed to students through electronic modes.

Students of undergraduate/post graduate/other professional courses, including University School of Open Learning (USOL)/private, appeared in the exams.



Vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, who visited the examination branch on Wednesday to check on arrangements, was in touch with the controller of examinations, Parvinder Singh, and his technical staff on Thursday for the smooth conduct of the first online exams.

He appreciated the efforts of the technical staff under the guidance of CoE for setting up the online exam control room.

Emergency packet of question papers were also made available at the 40 nodal centres in affiliated Colleges of PU.

Parvinder Singh said that 86,616 students will be taking exams being conducted by PU over 17 days.

