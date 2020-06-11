Panjab University slips to 44th rank among country’s educational institutions

Among universities, PU’s ranking has slipped from 21 in 2019 to 26 this year. (HT FILE PHOTO )

Chandigarh: Panjab University slipped 10 notches to rank 44 among educational institutions in the country in the Union human resource development ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced on Thursday.

From rank 34 last year, PU is now ranked 44th.

Among universities, PU’s ranking has slipped from 21 in 2019 to 26 this year.

However, the university’s pharmacy department has retained the second rank this year also.

“In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Jamia Hamdard in Delhi followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali, stood third,” Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced.

In the medical colleges category, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, got the top spot followed by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and Chandigarh Medical College, Vellore.

In engineering, PU has slipped from rank 54 last year to 72.

Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, deemed to be university, however, has improved from rank 78 in 2019 to 68 this year among the engineering institutes of the country.

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, bagged the top three positions in the annual rankings.

The top three universities are IISc Bangalore, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University.

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, has been ranked as the top B-School in the country followed by IIM, Bangalore and Calcutta.

The Union HRD minister announced that Miranda College bagged the top rank among colleges, followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women and St Stephen’s College.

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic this time.