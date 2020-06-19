Sections
Pannu is a traitor, his family should be boycotted: Randhawa

After the Punjab Police booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a US-based legal adviser of the banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) on sedition charges for attempting to spread...

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 21:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After the Punjab Police booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a US-based legal adviser of the banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) on sedition charges for attempting to spread dissatisfaction among the country’s armed forces or abetting mutiny, Punjab cooperation and jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that Pannu is a traitor and should be dealt with hard hands.

The minister was here for the cremation of naib subedar Satnam Singh at Bhojraj village in Gurdaspur.

On Pannu approaching China for getting its support for the separatist agenda, Randhawa said, “Traitors have no religion. Pannu talks about Khalistan.”

“Satnam who was killed by Chinese troops, was an ‘amritdhari’. His wife, son and father are also ‘amritdharis’,” he said.



“Pannu should be ashamed of supporting China. The entire country should condemn this and Pannu’s family should be boycotted wherever they reside in country,” the Congress minister said.

“Pannu is propagating Khalistan just to gather money from Pakistan, ISI, China and other anti-national forces. He should be brought to India and punished,” added Randhawa.

‘OPPOSE AKAL TAKHT JATHEDAR’S REMARK ON KHALISTAN’

Responding to a query on acting Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s statement favouring Khalistan, the minister said that he is against the statement.

“I am also an amritdhari Sikh. But I don’t want Khalistan. We pray and demand for khule darshan of Guru Nanak’s birth place Nankana Sahib which had gone to Pakistan. Will you pray for darshan of Gurdwara Paunta Singh, Takht Sri Patna Sahib, Takht Sri Hazoor Sahib or Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib which fall outside Punjab tomorrow? Such a thing is not a demand of any Sikh or Punjabi,” he said.

