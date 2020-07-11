Pannu tells dairy owners to come up with concrete plan for proper waste disposal

For curbing the direct discharge of waste going into Buddha Nullah from dairy units in Bhamiyan area, agriculture secretary-cum-director, of Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, Kahan Singh Pannu on Saturday directed the owners to come up with a concrete plan to deal with the issue or face action.

Pannu conducted a meeting with dairy owners at the office of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Saturday and directed them to submit the plan with PPCB member secretary, Krunesh Garg on July 21.

Strict penal action would be taken against dairy owners under Section 70 of the Punjab Canal and Drainage Act, 1873, if they continue to pollute the nullah as this illegal practice is adding to the pollution, he said.