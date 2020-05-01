Panvel civic body to prepare list of migrant workers

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has asked all circle officers to collect details about migrant workers so it could take steps to send them home.

Jamir Lengrekar, deputy commissioner of PCMC, said, “A format has been made wherein details such as mobile number, address and their state have to be filled. We have asked the circle officers to collect the information and get the list ready soon.”

Many migrant workers from other states who have come to Panvel for work want to return home. Many are without jobs and wanted to return to their hometown as soon as the lockdown was imposed.

Sumit Kumar from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh said, “I used to work at a construction site in Panvel. After the lockdown, I do not have money or food. I am happy that the government has decided to send us home.”