Sections
Home / Cities / Panvel civic chief to demarcate containment zones again

Panvel civic chief to demarcate containment zones again

The containment zones in Panvel will be surveyed and demarcated again.After the new commissioner of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Sudhakar Deshmukh took charge, he is reviewing the Covid...

Updated: May 22, 2020 21:34 IST

By Padmja Sinha,

The containment zones in Panvel will be surveyed and demarcated again.

After the new commissioner of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Sudhakar Deshmukh took charge, he is reviewing the Covid situation in the city.

There are 164 containment zones in PCMC.

Deshmukh said, “Containment zones will be demarcated again. They will be smaller so that some areas open for economic activity.”



“Many big areas were marked as containment zones. If one case is reported from a housing society, then only that house will be sealed and if there are more cases, then the entire building will be sealed,” said Deshmukh.

There are 332 positive cases in PCMC; Kamothe has the highest cases at 100 and is a containment zone.

Sujeet Vyas, a city-based activist, said, “There is a need to do rework the strategy in Kamothe as the number of cases is increasing. Although it was declared a containment zone, people are seen roaming freely without following social distancing norm.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Seven cops at control room test positive in past week
May 22, 2020 21:50 IST
APMC meet to restart Gultekdi vegetable market
May 22, 2020 21:50 IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to feature SpO2 sensor, Amazon Alexa
May 22, 2020 21:50 IST
Mumbai civic body allows home delivery of liquor in non-containment zones
May 22, 2020 21:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.