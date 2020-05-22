Panvel civic chief to demarcate containment zones again

The containment zones in Panvel will be surveyed and demarcated again.

After the new commissioner of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Sudhakar Deshmukh took charge, he is reviewing the Covid situation in the city.

There are 164 containment zones in PCMC.

Deshmukh said, “Containment zones will be demarcated again. They will be smaller so that some areas open for economic activity.”

“Many big areas were marked as containment zones. If one case is reported from a housing society, then only that house will be sealed and if there are more cases, then the entire building will be sealed,” said Deshmukh.

There are 332 positive cases in PCMC; Kamothe has the highest cases at 100 and is a containment zone.

Sujeet Vyas, a city-based activist, said, “There is a need to do rework the strategy in Kamothe as the number of cases is increasing. Although it was declared a containment zone, people are seen roaming freely without following social distancing norm.”