Sections
Home / Cities / Panvel cops make migrant registration hassle-free

Panvel cops make migrant registration hassle-free

The Kalamboli police in Panvel are going around with megaphones announcing the train schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.“This is to ensure that there is no confusion among...

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:27 IST

By Padmja Sinha,

The Kalamboli police in Panvel are going around with megaphones announcing the train schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

“This is to ensure that there is no confusion among migrants,” said Satish Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Kalamboli police station.

The police are registering migrants at Sudhagad high school and have made all arrangements for paperwork, including a photo copy machine.

For the police, registration is a tedious process as many can’t fill forms.



A police officer requesting anonymity said, “The registration process is time consuming. Many can’t write their names correctly and some don’t know their mobile numbers. We have to fill most of the forms.”

Arvind Mahto, 40, from Prayagraj, is one of the migrants who will finally go home after a long wait. “A group from my village and I had decided to cycle 1,400 km. One of our friends heard the announcement and we went to Kalamboli. We will board the train soon.”

Since Monday, the Thane police have ferried 12,000 migrants from Thane district in 550 State Transport (ST) buses. On Thursday, state home minister Anil Deshmukh flagged off four buses at Rajnouli junction in Bhiwandi.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
Is Internet activism hurting youth in lockdown?
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Two Chandigarh residents held for not wearing face mask
May 15, 2020 00:43 IST
CII, CICU donate 5 ventilators to admn in Ludhiana
May 15, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.