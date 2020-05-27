Panvel crosses 400 mark with eight positive cases

Panvel crossed the 400 mark on Tuesday with eight more Covid positive cases being recorded in the region. The total in Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) touched 401 on Tuesday. Of the total cases reported till now, 60 are from Kalamboli, 157 from Kamothe, 89 from Kharghar, 62 from New Panvel, 27 from Panvel and six from Taloja.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 63 new cases on Tuesday. The total cases in Navi Mumbai are 1,774. Among the new Covid cases are six children, including a 16-month-old baby from Nerul.