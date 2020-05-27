Sections
Home / Cities / Panvel crosses 400 mark with eight positive cases

Panvel crosses 400 mark with eight positive cases

Panvel crossed the 400 mark on Tuesday with eight more Covid positive cases being recorded in the region. The total in Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) touched 401 on Tuesday. Of the total...

Updated: May 27, 2020 00:43 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Panvel crossed the 400 mark on Tuesday with eight more Covid positive cases being recorded in the region. The total in Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) touched 401 on Tuesday. Of the total cases reported till now, 60 are from Kalamboli, 157 from Kamothe, 89 from Kharghar, 62 from New Panvel, 27 from Panvel and six from Taloja.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 63 new cases on Tuesday. The total cases in Navi Mumbai are 1,774. Among the new Covid cases are six children, including a 16-month-old baby from Nerul.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

41 flights with 4,224 fliers operate from Mumbai airport on Day 2 day of resumption of air services
May 27, 2020 01:19 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 27, 2020 01:16 IST
Rana Kapoor used YES Bank for illegal activities, says ED
May 27, 2020 01:10 IST
Kaam toh hota rahega, people’s safety is very important: Vicky Kaushal
May 27, 2020 01:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.