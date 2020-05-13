Sections
Home / Cities / Panvel records 10 new cases

Ten new Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday. The total tally is 199.Among the new cases are 53-year-old BEST bus conductor from...

Updated: May 13, 2020 19:39 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Ten new Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday. The total tally is 199.

Among the new cases are 53-year-old BEST bus conductor from Kharghar; 33-year-old wife of a Covid positive policeman from Kamothe; a 43-year-old policeman from Panvel taluka police station living in Kamothe; a 35-year-old policeman from Kamothe; a 33-year-old BMC sanitation worker from Kamothe; a 29-year-old pharmacist living in Khanda colony; and a 51-year-old bank manager, who works in Mumbai and lives in Kharghar.

