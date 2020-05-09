Panvel records 2 Covid deaths, 5 new cases
Two Covid patients died and five new cases were reported from Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Saturday. The total cases in Panvel are 143.
A 39-year-old woman from Kamothe, who had been admitted to a hospital on May 4 in a critical condition, died on Friday night.
A 57-year-old cancer patient from Kamothe passed away on Saturday.
Those who tested positive include a 43-year-old nurse from Kharghar, a 45-year-old bank manager working in Mankhurd and living in Kamothe; two police sub-inspectors, aged 36 and 37, posted at Chembur; and a 44-year-old police personnel deployed at police headquarters in Marol.